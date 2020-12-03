Forty-four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths reported in Bradford County (free to read)

There were 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Bradford County according to Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The update showed that the county had seen 1,730 total confirmed cases of the virus and 40 deaths connected to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. At the time of the update. 21 of the deaths were confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
There was an increase in 186 new confirmed cases and nine new COVID-19 related deaths within Bradford County in one week. Last Wednesday, the county had seen 1,544 confirmed cases and 31 virus-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
Also since then, there was an increase in 37 new probable cases of the virus.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Administrator of the Bradford County Manor Jim Shadduck said that there were three new confirmed cases among staff members as of Wednesday afternoon.
There had been 74 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among manor staff, 64 of which were considered recovered.
Shadduck said that all of the residents at the manor were tested this week and that there were zero positive cases.
According to the DOH, there were 8,291 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the department through midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 375,431.
The update said that the department received 371,101 tests from across the state between this Tuesday and last Tuesday, and that 46,070 of them came back as new confirmed cases. There were 52,244 test results reported to the department up until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pennsylvanians are required to wear masks/face coverings in all businesses and whenever leaving home, according to the DOH. The surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday is still ongoing and can be mitigated by social distancing and consistent mask-wearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.