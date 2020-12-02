Forty new confirmed COVID-19 cases, six new deaths reported in Bradford County (free to read)

There were 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths reported in Bradford County according to Tuesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There had been 14 new confirmed cases reported on Monday, marking 64 new cases of the virus in the county in two days following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
There were 23 new probable cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 236.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The county saw 44 new probable cases, 168 new confirmed cases, and eight new COVID-19 related deaths throughout this past week.
The six new deaths reported on Tuesday alone brought the county to 38 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with 21 represented by long-term care facility residents.
On Monday, The Bradford County Manor reported zeo new cases among residents and four new positive cases among staff.
The manor reported 99 residents that have had the virus and were considered recovered, 16 of which went home. Overall, the manor had seen 122 confirmed cases among residents, according to the latest update.
The update read that the manor was testing staff and monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
The manor reported that 62 out of 69 employees that have tested positive for the virus were considered recovered.
The state saw 5,676 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 367,140 according to the DOH.
The latest update said that the department received 375,888 COVID-19 test results in the last week and 32,853 came back as positive cases.
There were 38,752 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Monday.
Masks/face coverings are required in all businesses and whenever leaving home to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially throughout this surge of cases following Thanksgiving, according to the DOH.
