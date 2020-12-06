Forty-one new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County (free to read)

Bradford County had 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Two of the new confirmed cases appeared to be represented by nursing home and personal care facility staff members.
Three new COVID-19 related deaths recorded this week were represented by long-term care facility residents, according to Saturday’s update from the DOH.
The number of probable cases stayed the same at 43 and there hasn’t been an increase since Thursday.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Of the 43 related deaths reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, 26 have been confirmed to be among long-term care facility residents.
Throughout the pandemic, the county has seen 1,816 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Over the past week, the county has seen an increase in 184 new confirmed cases and 11 related deaths.
Over the past two weeks, there have been 359 new confirmed cases within the county.
The DOH confirmed a record-high daily increase of 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported from across the state up until midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 411,484.
From last Friday to Wednesday, there were 405,631 tests reported to the department statewide with 59,817 confirmed new cases. There were 70,469 test results reported up until 10 p.m. on Friday.
The DOH said that masks/face coverings are required at all businesses and whenever leaving home, and that they are crucial to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout this ongoing spike in cases.
