There were 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new related death in Bradford County reported on Monday and 19 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Two of the new confirmed cases seemed to be represented by residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities.
A confirmed case was reported among a staff member at the Towanda Area Jr/Sr High School in a press release from Superintendent Dennis Peachey on Monday.
Peachey wrote that the staff member hadn’t been inside the school since last Monday and that there wasn’t a need to close the school under the Department of Education’s School Closure Matrix.
The new confirmed cases from over the weekend brought the county to 2,120 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were two more probable cases, bringing the county total to 322 probable cases.
Of the 47 COVID-19 related deaths in Bradford County, 27 were confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
There were 5,970 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the DOH.
From that number, 1,227 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the ICU. There were 672 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on ventilators, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine during Monday’s live update from the DOH.
There were no more ICU beds available statewide as of 7 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Dr. Levine.
“Our hospitals and healthcare systems are significantly challenged in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19,” she said.
Monday’s update from the DOH said that the statewide total of confirmed cases was 499,764.
Dr. Levine noted in the livestream that the number of infected Pennsylvanians who have recovered from the virus has been decreasing.
“That is down now to 58%, meaning that almost half of the new cases have been infected in the last 30 days,” she said.
She said that 55 new related deaths were reported to the department on Monday and 129 were reported on Sunday.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed Bradford County with a percent-positivity of 15.7%, a steady increase from 13.8% as reported by state officials last week.
Neighboring counties reported concerning percent-positivity levels as well: Susquehanna (12.4%), Wyoming (12.9%), Sullivan (7.5%), Lycoming (20.9%), and Tioga (19.7%).
The update said that according to Friday’s data, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania were at the substantial rate of community transmission.
“The statewide percent-positivity went up to 16.2% from 14.4% last week,” read Monday’s dashboard update.
The DOH announced on Monday that the state was receiving 111,150 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, including Philadelphia County’s separate allotment of 13,650 doses.
“This is a pivotal development in the fight against COVID-19, in Pennsylvania and the nation,” Dr. Levine said. “This limited supply of vaccine signals the start of the process to end COVID-19’s devastating impacts on every community in the commonwealth. However, it is important to remember that we are still months away from being able to vaccinate all Pennsylvanians, making mitigation efforts more important than ever to save lives.”
