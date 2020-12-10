There were 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new related death reported in Bradford County according to Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In the past week, there were 218 confirmed cases and five new related deaths reported within the county.
The county has seen an increase in 404 confirmed cases and 14 related deaths since Thanksgiving.
Bradford County had seen 1,948 total confirmed cases and 45 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the related deaths, 27 were confirmed to be among residents of long-term care facilities.
Twenty new probable cases were also reported in the county in Wednesday’s update.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard update on Wednesday said that 33% or more of the hospitals in Pennsylvania will be entering a staffing crisis next week.
The dashboard said that less than 10% of all the hospital beds statewide would be available for new patients throughout the next three days.
“A greater than 50% in the number of COVID-19 admissions in the region has occurred in the last 48 hours,” the dashboard read on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the latest update from the DOH, there were 5,561 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. From that, 1,160 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU.
Over the course of Monday through Wednesday, the state saw an increase in 261 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, with 53 being treated in the ICU.
The DOH confirmed 8,703 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from across the state up until midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 445,317.
As concerns for Pennsylvania’s hospitals reaching capacity rise, all state residents are required to wear face masks/coverings at all businesses and social gatherings, according to the DOH. Officials continue to recommend against all gatherings with non-household members to mitigate the spread of the virus and to help stop the hospitals from overwhelming.
