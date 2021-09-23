Foster Grandparent Program bouncing back post pandemic

The AmeriCorps-Senior Foster Grandparent Program lost a drastic amount of volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is almost back to full force for the 2021 school year.
Through the Foster Grandparent Program, volunteers share their time in local classrooms to enhance the quality of life for children with special or exceptional needs, according to the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s website.
Jesse Newman, Foster Grandparent Program director, said that during the fall of 2020, only about eight to 12 volunteers were available for service. The program has reached 44 volunteers, but it is still short of the 58 volunteers pre-pandemic.
Most of the volunteers had little to no experience dealing with technology, but Newman said that the pandemic helped the program adapt and teach volunteers new skills so they could still connect with students when they were unable to serve in the classrooms.
“We are now allowed to help with meal preparation and meal delivery,” Newman said. “We reached out to CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) here in Towanda and they were able to take some of our volunteers and help utilize them so that was actually a positive of the whole COVID situation for us and our program.”
The program was able to purchase iPads as part of grant funds and this helped volunteers learn how to Zoom with students. Some volunteers utilized Zoom in the 2020 school year and continue to do so currently.
Newman is pleased that most of the volunteers are able to work again.
“Come this school year we are extremely blessed because almost all of our volunteers are back in service, which is very unusual as far as the state goes,” Newman said. “That is not the case across the board in Pennsylvania.”
Newman and the rest of the program are actively recruiting new members.
“We are putting out flyers, we do Facebook posts, do some presentations, but our biggest recruitment is always word of mouth,” she said, “our grandparents telling other seniors about the program.”
For more information, visit http://www.bsstaaa.org/index.php/volunteer-programs/foster-grandparent-program/.
