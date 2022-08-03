generic local

The AmeriCorps-Seniors Foster Grandparent volunteers are preparing to head back to school and help any students experiencing a “Summer Slide.”

The term is used to describe when some kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break. The program stated that it may be greater this year due to factors such as remote learning, decreased instruction time and fewer personalized interactions with teachers. The Foster Grandparent volunteers can help students with these slides and provide young people with personal, academic and professional benefits.