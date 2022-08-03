The AmeriCorps-Seniors Foster Grandparent volunteers are preparing to head back to school and help any students experiencing a “Summer Slide.”
The term is used to describe when some kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break. The program stated that it may be greater this year due to factors such as remote learning, decreased instruction time and fewer personalized interactions with teachers. The Foster Grandparent volunteers can help students with these slides and provide young people with personal, academic and professional benefits.
Volunteers work one on one and in small groups under the supervision of a classroom teacher. The program offers guidance to children with special and exceptional needs at volunteer stations across Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties. Volunteers need to be 55 or older, be income eligible and enjoy working with children, while serving five to 40 hours per week. They will receive a small stipend, clearances, travel and training.
Classroom Foster Grandparent volunteers receive benefits such as a tax free stipend of $3.15 per hour, mileage and transportation, paid training, paid holidays, paid time off and in-service training.
Adults can also become a Senior Companion volunteer, whom serve other seniors in their community by providing assistance and friendship to older adults who have difficulty with daily living tasks.
For more information on the AmeriCorps-Seniors Foster Grandparent Program, Senior Companion Program and other B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. services please call 1-800-982-4346. The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners.
The AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and federally funded by AmeriCorps. It is also supported by The United Way chapters in the counties of Bradford, Susquehanna, Lycoming County and Tioga County, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.