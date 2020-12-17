A Zoom presentation about children and youth experiencing homelessness in late October inspired those in attendance with the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s Foster Grandparents Program to make a difference.
According to the agency, these grandparents recently donated just over 600 items to help those in need. This included handmade masks, blankets, purses, hats and mittens by those who could sew or knit, and store-bought essentials such as deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shampoo, socks, winter wear such as gloves and scarves, a variety of school supplies, toys, candy, and other fun items.
In typical years, the Foster Grandparents Program provides mentoring, tutoring, emotional support, and even make history come alive with stories for students in local school district and Head Start programs. Because of COVID-19, the federally funded program has been continuing remotely over the internet for those who can connect, while others make up food bags, art kits, and library kits for the children.
For more information about the Foster Grandparents Program, call (570) 265-6121 or 1-800-982-4346.
