Volunteers who make a difference in the lives of local children were honored for their efforts Tuesday.
Recognition was given to 45 Foster Grandparent volunteers during the May in-service meetings of the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties Area Agency on Aging. The meetings were held in Susquehanna, Bradford and Tioga counties and featured local restaurants catering breakfast snacks and lunches for the honored guests.
Foster grandparents are classroom volunteers that help children with special needs in schools, preschools, daycare and Head Start centers, according to the organization’s website.
Staff members also presented volunteers with certificates for years of service, new volunteers and annual hours.
Multiple volunteers celebrated milestones that marked their dedication to community service. Geri Curry and Rae Beautes celebrated five years of service in Susquehanna County. In Bradford County, Joyce Chrzan and Josephine Malier were recognized for 15 years of service, while Debora Stanton, Susan Stull, Helen Keir, Carol Jacques and Connie Green celebrated five years of service. In Tioga County, Judy Sullivan was honored for her 15 years of service.
New volunteers that were recognized included Belinda Colwell of Susquehanna County; MaryLou Comstock, Sally Hallslander, Carol Jacques and Donna McArdle of Bradford County; and Sharon English of Tioga County.
The event also presented volunteers that serve a minimum number of hours with its annual hours awards.
A bronze award is given for 500 service hours in a year, while a silver award is for 1,000 hours and a gold award is for 1,500 hours.
Bronze awards were given to Geri Curry, Mary Thurston and Anne Wolf of Susquehanna County; Emily Campbell, MaryLou Comstock, Theresa Saik, Deborah Stanton and Joan Williams of Bradford County; Joyce Farley and Janet Stanley of Sullivan County; and Colleen Johnson and Margaret McGee of Tioga County.
Silver awards were presented to Rebecca Ficarro, Esther Ketcham, Carmen Rockwell and Wendy Scott of Susquehanna County; Bernice Bennett, Vernie Bradish, Sharon Butts, Connie Green, Rosalita Jones, Josephine Malier, Paul Simon and Marilyn Smiley of Bradford County; Evelyn Morseman and Judy Sullivan of Tioga County.
Recipients of the gold awards included Delphine Zenger of Susquehanna County and Jacklyn Fearn of Tioga County.
“AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who serve with in the Foster Grandparent Program provide the kind of comfort and love that sets a child on a path to a successful future,” according to B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging.
The AmeriCorps Seniors programs offer stipends to help offset any volunteering costs and include benefits for training, travel reimbursement and insurance. To be eligible, people must be 55 years of age or older, income eligible, able to pass state and federal clearances and complete required pre-service training.
To learn more about the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program contact the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-892-4346.
