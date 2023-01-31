The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announces that over 80 scholarships are available to area students for the 2023-2024 academic year.
“Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. Every year, our scholarships support area high schoolers pursuing higher education. This training paves the way for first jobs and future careers, creating citizens who help our region flourish,” said Marsha Lemons, Program Officer.
Scholarships range from $200 to $20,000 with nearly $370,000 available this year. They are available to students from Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, or Union Counties. Additionally, the Community Foundation offers special interest scholarships for non-traditional students that are currently enrolled in courses or are returning to an institution of higher education.
Lemons said, “we recently launched a new online portal. This tool will guide you through the application process and streamline the steps.” A complete listing of all available scholarships and access to the online application may be found on the Foundation’s website, www.FCFPartnership.org, under Receive, Scholarships.
For more information on applying for scholarships, contact Lemons at 570-321-1500.
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
