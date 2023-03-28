The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host an Earth Day Celebration at Rider Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Three activities will focus on the theme of “Investing in Our Planet”. Attendees can participate in all three activities or choose which activities are most appealing to them. Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants must pre-register for this event by calling the Community Foundation at 570-321-1500.

Schedule of Events: