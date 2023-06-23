HARRISSBURG — On June 8, four students in Bradford County graduated within Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2023, comprised of 847 graduates throughout Pennsylvania.
The four students were Gregory Osterhout, Angelina Trindle, Macy Valentine and Isabelle Wheeler.
Reach is an online STEM-focused charter school for K-12 students in Pennsylvania that provides students with a wide-range of courses that prepare them for life after graduation. Reach’s class of 2023 earned more than $3.5 million in scholarships and 34% of the graduates plan to attend a 2-year or 4-year college.
