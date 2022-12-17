CANTON — It’s the biggest accomplishment at the state level a Pennsylvania FFA member can achieve, the Keystone Degree. It’s a symbol of dedication, an acknowledgement of hard work and commitment.
This year, four members of the Canton FFA Chapter will be receiving their Keystone Degrees.
On top of being an active participant in their home chapters, degree recipients face a battery of requirements to achieve their degrees. They must work at least 300 hours in the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) of their choice, or positively invest $1,000 in the SAE in order to qualify.
The Canton members receiving their degrees include:
Camille McRoberts, who’s SAE was woodworking business and working with her family’s egg laying chickens. Camille served her chapter as Secretary, President, and Student Advisor. She also served as the Treasurer and President of the Bradford County FFA.
Noah Gibble, who was able to use his experience in trapping as an SAE. He parlayed this experience into significant showings in the county wildlife Career Development Event (CDE). Noah served as Vice President and Sentinel during his time in Canton FFA.
Samantha Morgan is no stranger to the big stage, having participated at the National Chorus at the National FFA Convention twice during her time in the Canton chapter. Her SAE was tending to her family garden. She served as Historian and Reporter for the Canton FFA and was a leading force behind the chapter’s yearly scrapbook.
Aubree Route pursued a variety of programs for her SAE. She showed market hogs and dairy cattle at the Troy Fair, on top of being alternate Fair Queen in 2021 and working the LeRoy ballfield concession stand. Her strength in speaking led to many victories and fun experiences in the county-wide Public Speaking CDE. She served chapter Secretary, Treasurer, and Student Advisor and served as Bradford County FFA President.
The members will be making the trek to the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg this January, where they will attend the FFA’s Mid-Winter convention and be recognized for their achievements along with hundreds of other members from across the state.
The skills learned from the CDE’s, SAE’s, and leadership positions in achieving their degrees will help prepare them for the world ahead of them when they graduate in 2023.
Regardless of the fields they pursue upon leaving Canton Jr./Sr. High School and the Canton FFA Chapter, one thing is for certain. They were able to personify the ideal espoused in the opening line of the FFA Creed, “I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words, but of deeds.”
