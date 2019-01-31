Wysox Fire, State Police and emergency medical services responded to a four-vehicle accident on the Golden Mile in Wysox on Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The accident occurred in front of Corbett Motors on the Golden Mile and slowed traffic to one lane. "The roads are extremely slippery in spots," the Wysox Fire Company said in a Facebook post acknowledging the accident. "Be careful on your commute home so we don't need to pay you a visit." No serious injuries were reported at the scene.
