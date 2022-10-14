Wyalusing Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri was pleased to recognize four Outstanding Young Woman contestants during Monday’s board meeting.
Wyalusing has enjoyed much success in the OYW finals, and this year’s event was no different. Hannah Ely, Mckenna Mapes, Sydney Reilly, and Daphne Knapp all represented their school well in the OYW finals in September.
Ely was eventually named the most Outstanding Young Woman of the event. Ely’s crown marked the fifth time a Wyalusing student has won the award in the past six years.
Katie Galinsky, Regional Manager of the Nutrition Group spoke on behalf of the company, and provided positive feedback in the food service department.
Galinsky said the food service department is fully staff and operations are essentially back to normal, as students are eating in cafeterias at both the elementary and high schools. Some new programs have also been implemented to get elementary school students excited about meal options.
Additionally, transportation contractors gave thanks to the Wyalusing School Board for their support in regards to rising fuel prices and their need for additional funding, which the board supplied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.