Four sworn in, including new member to Troy SD board

TROY BOROUGH — The Troy Area School District swore in four elected members to its board of education, which included a new member on Tuesday.
Board Secretary Traci Gilliland read the certified election results at the board’s meeting in the district administration building on Fenner Avenue.
Region 1 of the board had one open seat that was won by Mary Abreu with 363 votes, while Region 2 had two open seats won by Gavin Watson with 480 votes and Heather Bohner by 366 votes.
The newest addition to the board comes from Region 3, which had one open seat that was won by Kelsey McNeal with 436 votes.
This will be McNeal’s first time serving on the board and she said that she looks forward to contributing to the board and helping the education of local students.
All four took their oaths of office at the meeting and began their four-year terms.
Sheryl Angove and Bohner were both re-elected as board president and vice president, respectively.
