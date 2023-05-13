Ryan Leo Edsell, Kelly Beers Gannon, and Eric Matthews are all cross-filed as both republicans and democrats in the election for Magisterial District Judge; Averill Campbell is only running as a republican.
Please share with us some background about yourself
Edsell: I grew up in the LeRaysville and Warren Center communities and I am a graduate of Northeast Bradford Jr/Sr High school. I received a degree in Criminal Justice from Mansfield University and I am a graduate of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy. I began my career as a Deputy Sheriff with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and for the past 12 years I have been serving the community as a Police Officer with the Towanda Borough Police Department. I am a member of the Bradford County DUI Taskforce, Bradford County Drug Task Force and the Bradford County Drone Team. I reside in Warren Township with my wife and four children. Outside of my professional life, I have dedicated my time volunteering in the community as a volunteer fireman with the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Dept as well as a youth baseball and basketball coach.
Campbell: I have spent the last thirteen years working as a dedicated employee for Bradford County. I started my career in Bradford County working for Judge Wilcox in Troy as Court Clerk. After several years, I moved to Bradford County’s Emergency Management Agency, where I worked as an Administrative Assistant, with all fifty- one municipalities on safety issues. I then moved to a Human Resources Assistant role, and after several years in HR, received a call from Judge Wheaton asking me to come to work for his office and I gladly accepted.
Gannon: I have grown up and lived in the Wysox area for over 40 years. I am a graduate of Towanda High School and a proud alum of Penn State University earning a bachelor’s degree in history. I have experience in leadership, volunteer, and service roles and have been involved in numerous athletic and school related organizations. Currently, I serve as a committee member of the Outstanding Young Woman program and as Wysox Township Supervisor. I am a mom to three daughters.
Matthews: I am a lifelong Bradford Countian, a Husband of 34 years, a father, a grandfather, a United States Marine Corps veteran, a small business owner consisting of contracting, manufacturing, farming, and landlord. I have a history of public and community service, as a Bradford County Auditor, Township Supervisor, Township Auditor and Planning commission member. I’ve been an adult volunteer leader for the Boy Scouts of America, an adult volunteer for the YHEC NRA Competition, member of the American Legion, and Marine Corps League.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Edsell: I have had the honor of spending my entire professional career serving the people of Bradford County. Having worked with the court system for the past 13 plus years, I know the gap that is going to be left behind with the retirement of the honorable Judge Wheaton. I have spent my entire career making the difficult yet necessary decisions, based off of the evidence presented. I know that making these decisions can not be taken lightly and must be entrusted to an experienced public servant. I believe that my knowledge of the law, my time spent in the judicial system and my experience serving the people of Bradford County combined with my resolute moral and ethical values will allow me to serve our communities as District Judge with the respect and integrity that the citizens deserve.
Campbell: I feel I have the education, years of experience in the courts and an understanding of the people from the community. I have committed my career to serving the community and making a positive impact on the lives of those around me.
Gannon: My family has strong ties to this area going back several generations. It was their shared values to give back to the community that inspired and instilled a sense of responsibility in me to also want to give back. Having raised my family, I now have the time to focus my energies on serving my community as District Judge.
Matthews: Several reasons came into consideration for me to seek this office. I have a history of serving our nation, our local community, and our county. My desire to serve is a natural and compelling motivation to seek this office. Being the most qualified and experienced candidate has given me the confidence that I can and will serve in the capacity as your Magisterial District Judge with honor and integrity that will best serve our community and make a positive impact on the lives in this community.
What do you believe the role of Magisterial District Judge should be?Edsell: A Magisterial District Judge serves many roles in our legal system including managing traffic and non-traffic citations, criminal matters, small claims court or landlord/tenant cases. Considering that the District Court is most likely the only court that a citizen will ever encounter, it is paramount that the District Court remains a court for the people. A Magisterial District Judge has the responsibility of operating a court that not only renders constitutional verdicts based off of evidence, but does so in a manner that is understandable and thoroughly explained to the people involved. A Magisterial District Judge must be able to remain impartial and carry out their duties with integrity and respect.
Campbell: I believe the role of the Judge is to hear cases with a strong understanding of the processes and laws of the court. I believe the Judge should try to be fair and compassionate to the needs of the people and also hold criminals responsible for their actions. I will try to ensure people of the community receive justice.
Gannon: Magisterial District courts are where most people will first experience the judicial system. These courts handle minor criminal and traffic cases, issue warrants, set bond, resolve criminal complaints (under $12,000) and landlord-tenant disputes. Magisterial Judges are held to a high standard and have a code of ethics that they need to adhere to at all times to maintain the independence and integrity of the position. Specifically, there are restrictions to participation with certain organizations, groups and even personal relationships that need to be followed to maintain an impartial, fair and neutral court. The District judge also has a responsibility to be involved in their community, so as to better understand what the issues are and why people end up in their courtroom. Their decisions have a direct impact on not only on the person in front of them, but also the community at large.
Matthews: The responsibilities and tasks of the Magisterial District Judge can be placed in a list that would appear to be defined and standardized, such as presiding over a wide range of cases including traffic violations, minor criminal offenses and civil disputes. Issuing search and arrest warrants, subpoenas, and setting bail. Conduct arraignments, preliminary hearings, performing marriages and conducting hearings on landlord-tenant disputes. All this while collecting fines and fees associated with the cases they preside over, supervising court staff and managing the day-to-day operations of their court.
As you can see the role of the Magisterial District Judge is anything but standardized and is multi-dimensional. It encompasses everything from being a community leader, to supervising and managing staff and a courtroom, to making decisions on multiple complex issues. That is why my training and vast life experiences make me the most qualified and best prepared to step into the role as our next Magisterial District Judge.
What are the biggest issues facing the County at this time?
Edsell: As an active member of the Bradford County Drug Task Force, I have seen first-hand the affects that the drug problem has had on our rural communities. Bradford County has been using the resources available to combat this constant and ever-growing problem. However, with the growing mental health crisis within our communities, I feel that the problems are compounding. It has been my experience, as a Police Officer, that often times substance abuse and untreated mental health disorders are closely associated. I believe that there has been recent improvement in our County regarding the war on drugs, however, my experiences have proven to me that the mental health system is still profoundly inadequate.
Campbell: I believe the biggest issues facing our county are the same as every other county. Alcohol and drug related crimes. With the mass numbers of people and drugs crossing our borders coming into our country and our communities, how could that not be an issue. It is my hope that with the help of the Drug task force, our law officers, and Judges will be able to keep the problem under control in our County.
Gannon: One of big issues that this county currently faces are with substance use and mental health. Statistics state that people with mental health issues are twice as likely to have substance use disorder. There is no short term solution to the problem. It is essential that we maintain the current programs and collaborative effort being offered through Treatment Court. The importance of connecting people to the correct treatments and programs, if the person is dedicated to rehabilitation, can produce many positive outcomes. Also, increasing support through public awareness and education programs is also key in prevention.
Matthews: The biggest issues that people talked to me about were drugs in our community, the well-being of our youth, and crime in general.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Edsell: I am thankful to all the people that I have met over these past 4 months who generously took time out of their day to speak with me when I came knocking on their door. I have been truly privileged to have served the residents of Bradford County for the past 13+ years. I have dedicated myself to the betterment of our communities because Bradford County is my home. I am raising my children in this community and keeping this district a safe place to live continues to be of the utmost importance to me. I am not a politician. I am a public servant. I want the residents of District Court 42-3-04 to be secure in the fact that their judicial district will be upheld by an individual with the experience and integrity required to serve them. On May 16th, I would respectfully ask that you vote for Ryan Leo Edsell so that I may have the opportunity to continue my work as a public servant, but this time as Magisterial District Judge of District Court 42-3-04.
Campbell: I am the only candidate with first-hand Courtroom experience in Bradford County. I am qualified for the position due to my years of service and understanding of courtroom justice. — am the only candidate running exclusively on the republican ballot. I would be honored to serve as your Wysox Magisterial District Judge.
Gannon: I believe it’s time for a different point of view to be represented in this position to encourage more public trust by dissipating the inequalities present. Our current magisterial judicial representation lacks a gender balance. As woman and a mom, I bring a different approach to the thinking process with a priority to administering decisions that will based on logic while upholding the law. I can offer transparency with broader access that will better serve and represent the people of our community, whose lives will be affected. It’s important that we have progress and change. I respectfully ask for your support as the next Magisterial District Judge (42-3-04).
Matthews: I am the most qualified candidate in the race for Magisterial District Judge and I am ready to do the job on day one. My multi-dimensional career path, vast life experiences, commitment to justice and fairness, as well as my temperament put me in the best possible position to serve the people of this District. Finally, I’m the only candidate to have taken the required education course, ethics training and to have ever passed the final exam to be a Magisterial District Judge. I have conducted myself ethically and honorably throughout this campaign and I hope I have earned your confidence. I humbly and sincerely ask for your vote for Magisterial District Judge on May 16th.
And one last thing…not only do I believe, but hundreds of people I have spoken to while campaigning believe, that the Honorable Fred Wheaton served exceptionally in the role as our Magisterial District Judge and is held in high regard in the hearts of many in this community. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Judge Wheaton for his service.
