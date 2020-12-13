There were 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County reported on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county reached 2,000 confirmed cases since March with the 62 new confirmed cases reported from Thursday to Friday.
Saturday’s increase brought the county to 2,054 total confirmed cases.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 238 confirmed cases and three related deaths.
The county saw an increase in 422 cases from two weeks ago when the county had reported 1,632 confirmed cases since March.
Saturday’s update said there were eight new probable cases and that one of the new confirmed cases was represented by a long-term care facility resident.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
There were 11,084 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the department from across Pennsylvania through midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.
According to the DOH, there were 5,668 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19. From that 1,151 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the ICU.
The DOH issued new temporary mitigation efforts on Saturday that will be effective until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
The goal of the new efforts is to stop Pennsylvania hospitals from reaching capacity from the statewide surge in cases of COVID-19.
Under the new mitigation measures, indoor dining, indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people, outdoor gatherings and events of more than 50 people, indoor operations at gyms, and indoor entertainment at businesses such as theaters, etc. are prohibited. Outdoor dining and takeout services are permitted.
School clubs and activities are prohibited from meeting and can communicate using Zoom or other platforms. All sports for K-12 students are paused.
Indoor businesses can operate at 50% capacity while taking precautions.
Pennsylvanians are asked to stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings with non-household members as they follow the DOH’s new mitigation efforts. Saturday’s update said once again that wearing masks/face coverings is critical to stopping the spread of the virus.
