Fourth Annual Firemen Fundraiser supports local volunteers

The Fourth Annual Firemen Fundraiser was held Thursday and continues through Saturday in Wysox. At the Thursday event, PS Bank contributed a $1,000 check to the firemen’s fund. Pictured from left to right: Monroe Hose Company Vice President Merle Bair, Chris Northrup as Smokey Bear, Bradford County Fire Police Commissioner Susan Webb and Tonya Mowery, the PS Bank branch manager at Wysox.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYSOX — The Fourth Annual Firemen Fundraiser continues its mission to help fire departments throughout Bradford County. The event started Monday and continues through Saturday.

As part of the fundraiser, Firehouse Subs is stationed in Wysox on Route 6 next to NAPA and across Sheetz. The company is selling food for the fundraiser through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

