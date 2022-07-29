Fourth Annual Firemen Fundraiser supports local volunteers

WYSOX — The Fourth Annual Firemen Fundraiser continues its mission to help fire departments throughout Bradford County. The event started Monday and continues through Saturday.
As part of the fundraiser, Firehouse Subs is stationed in Wysox on Route 6 next to NAPA and across Sheetz. The company is selling food for the fundraiser through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bradford County Fire Police Commissioner Susan Webb and the law firm, Niemiec Smith & Pellinger held the fundraiser to support 24 fire departments. Webb and Frank Niemiec serve as the fundraiser co-chairs.
Firehouse Subs gives 20% of everything they sell during the fundraiser to the firemen’s fund, according to Webb. People can also stop by and add money to a donation jar at the site.
“Once a year, we write 24 checks for each fire department and we do this through online fundraising,” Webb said. “This has been an incredibly hard year, especially since volunteers have to put gas in their cars, go to calls and trainings.”
During Thursday’s event, Smokey Bear made an appearance to draw people to the site. Chris Northrup was dressed as the mascot in a costume donated by Paul Bump and the DCNR Bureau of Forestry. Also at the Thursday event, PS Bank contributed a $1,000 check to the firemen’s fund.
“We love to contribute to our volunteers because they are very valuable to the community,” said Tonya Mowery, the PS Bank branch manager at Wysox. “They donate all of their free time to help others, so it’s a little way for us to give back.”
Members of local fire departments also made an appearance to express their gratitude.
“I think this is wonderful, they are doing a terrific job and we really appreciate what they are doing,” said Merle Bair, the Monroe Hose Company’s vice president.
Another fireman at the event was Chris Walters of the Wilmot Fire Company in Sugar Run.
“This benefits us very well and I hope they continue to do it,” Walters said.
Donations can be sent to 427 Main Street, Towanda, Pa. 18848 or 146 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, Pa. 18840. Checks can be made payable to Niemiec Smith & Pellinger and note on the memo of the check that the money is for the firemen fundraiser.
