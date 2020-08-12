FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Franklin Township Supervisors unanimously carried a motion to enact new property maintenance codes after some residents urged the township to take action to combat unkempt residences in their monthly meeting on Monday evening.
The new property codes are an update of previously enacted property maintenance in 2018. Secretary Sandy McNeal told the Review on Tuesday that residents complained to the township about residences with overgrown vegetation and rubbish piling on some residences. The supervisors of the township looked into the issue and then proceeded to pass the ordinance to give them the power to fine or otherwise punish those who do not keep their residences or property up to code.
Punishable offenses in the code include accumulation of rubbish or garbage, disposal of rubbish or garbage, high weeds, grass or plant growth, shrubs and bushes, dangerous trees, littering or scattering rubbish, ownership presumption of waste, trash and or recyclables for illegal dumping and hauling, and inoperable motor vehicle. All violations are subject to a $150 fine and must be addressed within 72 hours of notice.
The ordinance went on to say that if a second offense were to occur within a 12 month period from the first offense, the fine would graduate to $200 with each subsequent fine being $300. Also, each day the violation occurs would be considered a separate offense.
The ordinance is in effect as of Monday evening, but McNeal told the Review that the township will take some time to begin enforcing the new laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.