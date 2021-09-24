DUSHORE — A classic game of chance helped warn and educate Bradford County residents about the dangers of financial scams on Thursday.
“Fraud Bingo” was hosted by State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities at Sons and Daughters of Italy in Sayre and at the Sullivan Terrace Apartments in Dushore.
Pickett said the event served as an interactive way for the public to learn about a serious topic while playing a fun game.
Senior citizens are the main targets of scammers and their methods are getting more sophisticated, warned George Dillman, consumer outreach specialist for DoBS.
Dillman conducted the game and read from bingo cards that had a letter and number attached to a particular scam or fact that attendees should be aware of.
He said scammers take advantage of current disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic and that consumers should always be cautious of callers who demand sensitive financial information.
One example of fraud discussed was the “IRS scam” where people get a call from someone claiming to work for the IRS and that money is owed immediately over the phone or else a police officer will be sent to arrest them.
One bingo player said that she received an IRS scam call about three months ago and although she didn’t fall for it, the incident showed how frequent these types of scams are.
Another fraud that Dillman shared was of callers who demand that their victims go buy gift cards and read the numbers on the back of the card, which gives the scammer instant access to the money on it.
Beware of the “family member in distress scam” also known as the “grandparents scam,” where callers try to trick people into revealing grandchildren’s names and claim that the grandchild is in jail in another state and needs bail money transferred to them.
A popular fraud pointed out was of a caller claiming to work at a bank and alleges that they are updating records and need your personal information over the phone like your name, address and social security number.
Dillman recommended hanging up and calling the actual phone number to your bank and notifying them if people encounter that particular scam.
He also warned about callers who claim that they can send your money offshore to collect “tax free” income because there is no such thing as tax free income.
Multiple recommendations to safeguard against fraud that were shared included making front and back copies of credit and debit cards, utilizing credit freezes and checking financial statements frequently.
Always avoided giving out your Social Security Number even in legitimate situations was another recommendation from Dillman.
If you are a victim of fraud, report it immediately because then there is a greater chance of getting your money back and of the scammer getting caught, he said.
Scams can be reported to DoBS by calling 1-800-PA-BANKS where they have an in-house staff that will take phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
