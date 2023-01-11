SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Sullivan County resident has fallen victim to a gift card scam that is a common practice of fraudsters nationwide.
Around Dec. 3, 2022, the victim tried to buy a vehicle transmission on Facebook Marketplace from an unknown individual, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim purchased $1,000 in Apple gift cards and read the card information to the scammer over the telephone, according to the police report. Afterwards, the victim never received the transmission and was unable to make contact with the unknown individual.
Anyone with information in connection with this incident should contact Trooper Derek Martin at PSP Laporte by calling 570-946-4610.
To better protect consumers from scammers, the Federal Trade Commission has provided a variety of tips to help people spot scams and avoid becoming victims of fraud. The FTC seeks to “stop deceptive and unfair business practices and scams, and to help consumers” understand and become aware of scams, according to its website.
“Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. As soon as someone tells you to pay them with a gift card, that’s a scam,” according to the FTC. “Gift cards are popular with scammers because they’re easy for people to find and buy. They also have fewer protections for buyers compared to some other payment options. They’re more like cash: once you use a gift card, the money on it is gone.”
The FTC further states that only scammers will ask people to pay for items using gift cards. Once they have the gift card number and the PIN, the victim will have their money stolen from them. If someone pays a scammer over the phone with a gift card, they should contact the company that issued the card and keep both the card and receipts.
Fraudsters will try to trick people with a variety of popular scams. Some include a caller claiming that someone won a prize, but they need to pay fees or other charges first, or claiming they are from a utility company and they threaten to cut off services if payments aren’t made immediately.
Another scam involves the fraudster claiming to be a family member who needs money or gift card information immediately. The FTC recommends that the person hangs up the phone and call the relative to see if it’s really them.
A scam that’s also prominent is a caller claiming to be from a government agency like the IRS or Social Security and they demand payment on taxes or fines.
If a caller demands payment with gift cards, people should hang up and report the incident to local law enforcement, their state attorney general and/or the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. People should report the incident event if they aren’t robbed because their reports can still help authorities stop current and future scams.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.