Bradford County will be represented at Pennsylvania’s first Rally/March For Life on Monday, Sept. 27.
A free bus ride is being offered on a coach bus provided by Benedict’s Bus Service of Wellsboro, courtesy of an anonymous donor. This donor is providing one bus for each of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. At present, 58 out of 67 counties will be represented at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. Hundreds are expected to participate.
The bus will leave Tops parking lot in Wysox at 7 a.m. and arrive at the Capitol at approximately 10 a.m. Four speakers are scheduled on the Capitol steps from 11 a.m. to noon. Abby Johnson, founder of “And Then There Were None”, and pro-life advocate and author will be one of the speakers.
At noon a march will take place around the Capitol block and will last approximately one hour. The walk will be approximately one mile or less.
The bus will stop for a mid-afternoon dinner break at the cost of each individual. The arrival time back in Wysox will be between 6-7 p.m.
The trip is based on a first come, first served basis. Registration for the bus can only be made by calling Denny Vermilya at (570) 447-8499 soon, as the bus will more than likely reach capacity in a few weeks.
