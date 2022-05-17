A car seat safety check will take place Thursday in at the former Kmart in Athens Township as part of the Third Annual EMS for Children Car Seat Check Event.
No appointments are necessary for the free local event, which will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Level 2 Trauma Center, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Level 4 Trauma Center, and Guthrie Emergency Medical Services.
The EMS for Children Car Seat Check Event is part of EMS Week, which concludes Saturday.
