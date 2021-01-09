Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be available in Bradford County next week.
Bradford County will host one of five regional COVID-19 testing clinics across the region starting Tuesday, according to an announcement from state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110).
Next week’s COVID-19 testing clinic will be held at the Bradford County Airport (415 Airport Rd, Towanda, PA 18848). Testing will be available free of charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be providing the testing and can test up to 450 patients per day, according to the press release. Testing will be completed through a mid-nasal passage swab and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Test results are expected to be provided two to seven days after testing.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available to all patients ages 3 and older, regardless of if they are county residents or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
No appointments are necessary but patients have been encouraged to bring photo-ID or an insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site.
Individuals who are tested and those they live with should self-quarantine until they receive their COVID-19 test results. Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
COVID-19 testing sites will continue to rotate through different Pennsylvania counties for the next seven weeks to cover all 61 counties in the commonwealth.
Sixty-nine new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bradford County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases logged since March to 2,816, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has had 318 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks with 145 cases over the past seven days.
The county has also had 59 COVID-19-related deaths since March with eight of those deaths recorded in the past two weeks.
No COVID-19 related deaths linked to long term care facilities have been reported since Dec. 17.
