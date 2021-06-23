WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority (NTSWA) will hold a free household hazardous waste event for Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga County residents on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Registration for the event is required by Thursday, June 24 and can be done at www.NTSWA.org.
The event will take place at NTSWA Landfill/Recycling Center on 108 Steam Hollow Road, West Burlington Township.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during the event and attendees must stay in their vehicles while materials must be accessible in the trunk of a car or the bed of a truck or SUV.
According to the NTSWA website, the event will accept oil based paints and stains, solvents, cleaners, aerosols, pesticides/herbicides/insecticides, motor oil or antifreeze, lead acid, NiCad and rechargeable batteries and light tubes.
Materials that will not be accepted are latex paints, medical wastes, fire extinguishers, ammunition or explosives, biological or radioactive materials, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors or electronics, the website adds.
For latex paint, the NTSWA recommends absorbing it with materials like cat litter, saw dust, shredded paper or paint hardener and then disposing it with regular household trash.
The NTSWA website details how motor oil and antifreeze must be in securely lidded containers no larger than 5 gallons.
The event will be co-sponsored with the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.
Anyone with further questions can contact Recycling Coordinator, Leigh Twoey at (570) 297-4177 or Ltwoey@ntswa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.