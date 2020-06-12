Free meals for all may soon be served in Troy's W.R. Croman cafeteria

TROY — Young Trojans may soon receive free breakfast and lunches, as the Troy Area School District Board of Education plans to vote on whether or not to apply to the Community Eligibility Provision program next year during their next meeting on Tuesday.
The board has discussed enrolling in the CEP program, which provides meals to every student in any eligible school free of charge to them, for more than a year and is now considering options for which schools within the district may dive into the program starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
Food Services and Transportation Director Bonnie Bixby explained that to qualify for the program, more than 40 percent of students in each school must be identified as eligible.
Eligibility is determined through families utilizing SNAP or Medicaid, students being declared homeless or in the runaway population and similar qualifications.
Bixby shared that W.R. Croman Primary School and Troy Intermediate School are both eligible for the CEP program as W.R. Croman registers at 47 percent and TIS has 40 percent of students eligible, though Troy Jr./Sr. High School does not qualify at 34 percent.
Bixby read a statement from Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, who stated that schools with percentages of qualifying students only between 40 and 50 percent may not find the program to be a viable financial option.
Based on meal counts from the 2018-2019 school year (which were used because 2019-2020 data was not accurate due to COVID-19 shutdowns) the district could lose $19,688 if W.R. Croman alone was to enroll in the CEP program and would need to see a 13 percent increase in students eating school provided lunches to financially break even with former years.
As they barely meet the 40 percent eligibility cut off, if TIS was to enroll in the CEP program, the school district would risk losing up to $57,000 and have to increase lunch participation by 31 percent to break even.
While the CEP program allows data from two schools to be blended together, thus creating a possibility for W.R. Croman and TIS to enroll together, Troy Area School District Business Administrator Traci Gilliland advised against school board members pursuing the option as the district could lose almost $75,000 and would have to increase participation by 22 percent to break even to current financial standings.
Gilliland stated that she believes enrolling W.R. Croman alone in the program would be a “viable option” and that the district’s goal would be to get every student to eat cafeteria lunch.
“My recommendation at this point given the uncertainty next year with employment would be only move forward with the W.R. Croman school if it was a program that the school district or the board would like to move on,” Gilliland said. “I feel at this time I think there’s too much risk because the Intermediate School is so close to just hitting the target. I would wait and see what happens next school year and look at it again in about a year from now and see where the percentages are.”
Gilliland stated that if the board wishes for Troy to participate in the CEP program next school year they will need to begin the application process by early July.
Gilliland also told that the budgeted net loss in Troy’s food service department totals around $100,000.
“Our food service bottom line is slowly declining because of increases in salaries and benefits that our revenues are not able to keep up at that same pace,” she said. “So that’s another reason why I’m extremely cautious in moving two schools onto the Community Eligibility Program...I don’t believe we should take that risk at this point, but I am comfortable if the board would like to move forward with Croman because it is a higher percentage and there’s a lot less risk.”
Bixby stated that if enrolled in the CEP program the Troy school would be in the program for four years and would no longer need to participate in the National School Lunch Application process, which would equal time savings.
Bixby and Gilliland both recommended that the board of education enroll only W.R. Croman in the CEP and raise all other meal prices by 10 cents, which would generate $8,577 in revenue for the district.
Bixby added that if student percentages increase next year, the board can apply or reapply at that time.
Gilliland shared that neighboring school districts who have enrolled in the CEP program have seen increases in participation, which she expects to also see in Troy.
“My biggest concern is not knowing what happens next school year that I can’t meet those ranking and participation numbers,” she said. “I do think ours would also increase but I’m hesitant based on next school year because of the uncertainty because of COVID. I’m concerned that maybe there won’t be that opportunity to be able to serve all these students everyday, not that it’s anything to our fault. But we certainly would do our best if we were to enroll. This we would encourage students and all families to have their child eat lunch at the school each day.”
