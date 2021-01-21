Church of Christ in Grover has invited locals to enjoy a free drive-thru dinner on Friday.
The giveaway includes a roast pork dinner and will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 at the church (498 Grover Road, Grover, PA 17735).
The Rev. Will Strunk said a team of nearly 30 volunteers from the church’s congregation will prepare the meals and deliver them directly to the vehicles of those who attend.
Strunk explained that the church hosted four weeks of free dinners in May following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers have decided to hold another one as some locals continue to struggle.
“People are still in need and we ought to do something,” he said. “We’re just wanting to help people. We know that everybody’s struggling right now and we just want to see people have the benefit of having a good meal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.