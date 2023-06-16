TOWANDA — On several days this summer, swimming at the Towanda YMCA pool will be free, sponsored through various local businesses. The YMCA works to serve and better the community and has been further able to do so through sponsored events such as these.
This weekend, swimming will be free on Saturday and Sunday as a result of sponsorships by Mountain lake Electric and Bradford County Human Services. Pool hours are weather permitting, Saturday noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
