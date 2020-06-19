CANTON — After COVID-19 lockdowns shut down local schools, forcing students to complete the regularly-scheduled academic year and beyond from home, Bradford County may soon see public wifi hotspots offering short-term internet access free of charge.
During a Monday Canton Borough Council meeting, Borough Administrator Amy Seeley stated that the Bradford County Planning Office and Bradford County Emergency Management are kicking off a Public Access Broadband Initiative.
As part of the public broadband initiative, Canton Borough would host a “drive through” style “hot spot” where students and their families could park in front of the Canton Borough building to upload or download required assignments.
Equipment and service utilized for the broadband initiative would be set up at no cost, according to Seeley.
“I think in lieu of everybody having to do a lot of stuff from home now and being as rural as we are, this is a necessity for our area and I feel that the borough should assist,” she said.
