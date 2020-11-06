Free winter coats available in Bradford County

With colder weather having moved into Bradford County and the anticipation of snow soon to come, multiple area organizations are offering free coats and warm clothing to locals who need them.
The South Creek Lions Club kicked off their free coat drive on Wednesday and will be open again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon handing out free coats of all sizes, some of them being “brand new with tags.”
The South Creek Lions Club is found on Route 14 in Gillett and the give-away is open to all with “no questions asked, no judgement passed,” according to event representatives.
South Creek Lions Club representatives noted that social distancing and the use of face masks will be required.
Another free coat give-away will be hosted at the United Methodist Church in Columbia Cross Roads.
The United Methodist Church will be open for individuals to pick up free coats from 9 a.m. until noon on both Saturday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 14.
Masks will be required and admission will be limited.
More information can be found online at the South Creek Lions Club’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.