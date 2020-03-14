The Towanda Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry, also known as T.A.C.O., has recently been able to install their freezer to better handle frozen foods. Beforehand, they could only keep so much food for so long before it spoiled. With their new freezer they will be able to hold on to more goods for a longer period of time.
Jody Stroud, the treasurer of T.A.C.O., explained how this will impact their mission, “Now we have the capabilities through Central Pennsylvania Food Bank of purchasing more fruits, vegetables and frozen meats. If we can get them by bulk, it means we can get more and we can feed more people.”
This will help provide more nutritious and well balanced meals over longer periods of time. Otherwise, the choices for long term items would be limited greatly. Most things that don’t come in a package or can don’t last very long outside of a refrigerator.
Besides the numerous donors who helped raise the money for the freezer, T.A.C.O. named two individuals who took the time to help before acquiring the freezer. Mike Wilson and Brett Fulmer loaned them a trailer and a storage for the freezer, until the work was done for the freezer to go into the pantry.
The pantry board wished to express their thanks to the community, including Wilson and Fulmer for their assistance in acquiring the freezer and getting it into the pantry. Anyone interested in supporting T.A.C.O. is encouraged to call (570) 265-4422.
