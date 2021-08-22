ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — Medieval knights, lords and ladies descended upon French Azilum in armor, robes and dresses with their banners and weaponry on Saturday.
The French Azilum Historic Site hosted Renaissance Day in Asylum Township and The Barony of Endless Hills organized the event to showcase their organization’s passion for history, art and culture.
Renaissance organizers Nick Mekic and Cassandra Baldassano and other members dressed in traditional Renaissance clothing as they displayed historical books, jewelry, armor and replica weaponry.
Participants engaged in fencing and sword fighting duels with wooden swords and they dressed in replica armor and chainmail.
After the duels, the participants answered attendees questions and let them try on the medieval helmets, shields and gauntlets.
The Barony of Endless Hills is the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, which is “an international non-profit volunteer educational organization devoted to the research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture,” according to its website’s mission statement.
In the Society, Mekic goes by the name Nicola Dei Gaetan and Baldassano goes by Euriol of Lothian.
She has been in the organization for 30 years and said it’s good for camaraderie and has given her the opportunity to travel to foreign countries like the U.K. and Germany.
This is their second year at French Azilum with the first time being in 2019. They didn’t conduct one in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mekic and Baldassano described how they engage in research and study how Renaissance-era people created art and weaponry.
“Initially it was just pre-16th century Europe, but our organization has expanded over the years and we also study Eastern arts like the medieval Mongols,” said Mekic.
Their group works with libraries and historical sites like French Azilum to showcase their items and they even participate in parades.
“We have been in the Scranton St. Patrick’s Day parade for 20 years now,” said Mekic. “We are a staple because people like to see knights fighting down the street.”
Mekic and Baldassano both stated that they are always happy to welcome new members or answer any questions for people interested in the Renaissance or medieval era.
He said they even have a few groups in military bases and that’s how it spreads in places like the Philippines and Guam.
The Barony of Endless Hills can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.