WAVERLY — A total of 115 locals hit the trails at Two Rivers State Park in Waverly on Wednesday, kicking of the new decade with friends, family and fresh air.
For the fifth year, Two Rivers State Park has participated in the national First Day Hikes initiative, a program hosted by America’s State Parks to promote exercise, getting outdoors and connecting with nature.
First Day Hikes are held in all 50 states, according to the state parks website, and offer guided hikes free of charge.
Two Rivers State Park Supervisor Victoria Srnka stated that Two Rivers celebrated the start of 2020 with a mile and a half hike with a crowd that toppled last year’s record of around 75 people and included hikers of all ages, as well as dogs.
“It was just nice to hear everyone’s laughter and stuff throughout the forest while we were walking,” Srnka said. “Just a great way to get out there and kick off the first of the year.”
Srnka told that Two Rivers State Park was one of 85 state parks in New York state alone to host a First Day Hike and continue the rich heritage set by the Empire State’s park system, which is the oldest in the nation.
The fifth annual Two Rivers State Park First Day Hike offered many benefits, Srnka stated, saying that it serves as an opportunity for both memory making and for individuals to step into a new year soaking in the benefits of nature.
“I think it’s great because it gets people out, it’s getting friends and family together, but it’s also a little bit of an activity and it’s getting some exercise, some fresh air first thing in the morning,” she commented. “I think the outdoors is just healing altogether and that’s something that our agency with parks here at New York state is really behind so it’s great that they have that support for us.”
One First Day Hike participant also won an Empire Pass, which will allow them access to New York state parks throughout 2020.
