An accident involving a tractor trailer and a car occurred along Route 220 in the vicinity of Dead Man's Corner in Towanda Township late Friday morning. Look for more information as it becomes available from Pennsylvania State Police.
Latest News
- Céspedes homers as DH in return, Mets edge Braves 1-0
- LEADING OFF: Deep 'pens, eyes on baseball, Buffalo in bigs
- At 88, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio makes 2nd comeback bid
- Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic
- Pepcid-COVID study raised red flags weeks after $21M grant
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Former candidate for governor hit by car while jogging
- Cuomo: Probe NY's 'illegal' ejection from travel program
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Alvin M. ‘Lefty’ Shanley, 95
- Two more confirmed cases in Bradford County (free to read)
- James Todd ‘JT’ Place
- Joshua Starr Hanley
- Jay Spencer Jr.
- Bradford County jumps up six COVID-19 cases (free to read)
- One dead in Herrick Twp ATV crash
- Anthony ‘Tony’ A. Szlasa III
- Evelyn N. Terry
- John William “Bill” Watson Sr., 95
Images
Videos
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 30
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.