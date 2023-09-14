WEST BURLINGTON — Members of the Friends of Bradford County Library expressed their desires to keep the library open during their Tuesday meeting.
Dozens of library supporters packed the Dawes Markwell Conference Room for the occasion. The meeting featured the most attendees that FBCL President Cory Hodgdon had ever seen during his tenure.
“It saddens me today to sit here at the end of my tenure in a building that may not be here as a library at the end of the year,” Hodgdon said.
The county commissioners have proposed either closing the library or repurposing it in a different form, citing budget concerns. The county’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year is $83 million. The library’s budget makes up around 0.5% of the overall budget. Bradford County Fiscal Director Dan Thorp stated that the Bradford County Library’s budget is around $455,000 with around $410,000 from the general fund.
FBCL started online and paper petitions that amassed a total of 3,065 signatures as of Tuesday. Hodgdon noted that FBCL started a petition with 118 signatures in 2018 that helped stop the county commissioners from installing a gun range about 750 feet behind the library. Interim BCL Director Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon stated that all signatures are from county residents.
“Nobody can see the list except for the people who started the petition,” she said.
As a nonprofit, FBCL seeks to “support the Bradford County Library through affiliate neighborhood volunteer groups to promote cooperation and communication between the community and the library and advocate for the library’s services for all,” according to Hodgdon. His term as president will conclude at the end of the year.
According to FBCL Treasurer Megan Greenough, the rest of the library’s budget comes from FBCL’s annual fundraisers, grants and state funding. The group uses funds to pay for items in the children’s department, such as educational toys, a theater system and guest lecture events. They also bought a new refrigerator for the library staff when the old one stopped working late last year.
“We currently have $37,751.67 in assets,” she said. “$5,057.51 of that we agree to match a grant to improve the children’s department.”
“At no time did the commissioners reach out to [FBCL] to see if we can make up the difference in the money,” Hodgdon said. “They never attended any of our meetings or reached out to us or had any communication with us in my five years of tenure.”
The county commissioners held a press conference on Sept. 7 inside the county courthouse to elaborate on their plans for the library.
Commissioner Daryl Miller insisted that the library wasn’t closing. Instead, it would be repurposed as a community center with a reduced library and house the Bradford County Veterans Affairs Office.
Commissioner John Sullivan stated that the county collects $11 million per year in taxes. A closure of the library would reduce the budget by $200,000 per year and save $1 million over a five-year period.
Thorp stated that one proposal consists of taking 50% of the library’s annual budget and allocating that to the other system libraries. Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that the county may go over-budget by $1 million in about 10 years. He described the Bradford County Library as underutilized and over-budgeted in its current form.
On Tuesday, Troup-Hodgdon disagreed with many of the commissioners’ statements.
“If there isn’t knowledgable staff, if there isn’t a collection, if there aren’t toys for children and those with special needs to play with, it is not a library,” Troup-Hodgdon said. “They are closing this library, so please do not be confused by semantics or rhetoric. They are not padlocking the door, but this will be a building, not a library.”
She expressed that the library already serves as a community center for the public. Staff members of Martha Lloyd Community Services expressed concerns that the proposed community center wouldn’t meet their standards for community engagement. This is due to the proposed reduction of library items and services, such as books and toys.
“If all of that is gone and it’s just computers and a very limited collection that they cannot access or check out, this will not count as community engagement for them,” she said.
Regarding a space for veteran services, Troup-Hodgdon stated that the conference room is accessible to any nonprofit community organization. The room can be reserved and utilized for a variety of meetings.
“The veterans are welcome here to use this space,” Troup-Hodgdon said. “We can still function as a library and still welcome our veterans to use this space.”
She stated that the library saved its members $601,024.91 in 2022 and called BCL an excellent return on investment.
“We are saving people more money than the county spends to keep us open,” she said.
BCL has a collection of over 42,000 items, which is one of the largest in the county, according to Troup-Hodgdon. She added that the commissioners’ current proposal would drop that collection size from 42,000 down to the smallest collection size of 6,000.
Troup-Hodgdon provided information regarding BCL’s usage. There were 1,155 computer sessions, 581 wireless Internet connections, 1,750 interlibrary loans and the yearly number of website visits was 9,802. The total collection use last year was reported at 57,169 for the year.
In 2022, the library had a total of 83 programs, which consisted of 62 youth programs and 21 adult ones. The attendance for those in-person programs was 1,356. BCL averages about 294 visits per month from handicapped individuals with around 363 in June. Many of those clients are from Martha Lloyd Community Services.
“I feel that that proves that our facility is being utilized,” Troup-Hodgdon said. “It is providing services. People are coming here.
“The commissioners had stated that they did not receive this information,” she added. “I assure you they did. I have documentation to prove that, so they are aware of the use statistics.”
Regarding the Bookmobile, she stated that it makes around 46 stops per month and serves 11 pre-schools. It also has eight walk-on stops that include homeschoolers and elderly patrons, two community stops, 13 senior and disabled housing stops, while also supporting four member libraries.
In one month, the driver travelled about 660 miles over 1,161 square miles in the county. All books from the Bookmobile come solely from BCL. She stated that it would be “highly problematic” if the library goes from the largest to the smallest collection in the county, because other libraries utilize its resources.
On Sept. 7, Thorp stated that BCL’s 2023 payroll is around $382,000 with six full-time and two part-time employees. On Tuesday, Troup-Hodgdon stated that the library actually has four full-time employees and three part-time ones.
Its budget also includes everything for the Bookmobile. She stated that BCL is listed as the headquarters library, which requires it to be open 65 hours a week, instead of the typical 45 hours for other libraries. That brings an additional expense and BCL carries two master’s degree-level librarians.
According to BCL staff member Alan Roloson, the library’s 42,000 items are worth $800,000 with an average of $20.48 per item. To reduce that to 6,000 items would be akin to “throwing away over $700,000.”
“It would be a substantial financial hit, not just to our library, but to those that are serviced by the Bookmobile and the other member libraries,” Troup-Hodgdon said. “With the proposal moving forward, [the Library System] would not have a physical headquarters anymore.”
Troup-Hodgdon disputed the assertion that every citizen would be within 10 miles of a public library. She stated that the West Burlington-based library’s closure would leave 17,000 people without a library within 10 miles.
The distance between Towanda and Troy is around 20 miles. Hodgdon added that the Northeast Bradford School District doesn’t have a library and would be negatively effected by a closure.
The FBCL seeks new members and wants to start two committees, a marketing one to promote the library and a school one for outreach.
The commissioners could possibly make a formal decision on the library at their public meeting today, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. inside the Bradford County Public Safety Center. Members of the public are free to attend and ask questions at the meeting.
All FBCL members expressed hope that the meeting features a large turnout from residents who wish to see the library remain open.
“I will be requesting that if we have a good turnout on Thursday that if they wanted to do their due diligence for the citizens of Bradford County, it would be prudent to them to offer an evening session of discussion. Of course, [Bradford County Library] would be available,” Troup-Hodgdon said.
Friends of Bradford County Library’s next meeting will be held next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
