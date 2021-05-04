Friends of Valley Playland continue search for volunteers

The Friends of Valley Playland held a phone-a-thon recently to schedule volunteer shifts for the upcoming playground build. The committee is looking for 210 volunteers per day, 70 for each of the three shifts, from May 18 to May 23.
“Part of the grant requirement is that we have 5,700 volunteer hours documented for our project. That covers about $145,000 of the $500,000 project for the in-kind match. We need your help!” stated Lori Allen Unger, chairwoman of Friends of Valley Playland.
The phone-a-thon helped the committee fill some of the schedule, but there is still a need for many more volunteers. Those who are interested in helping can send their information to politilinda@gmail.com or closemart60@gmail.com, or call (607) 738-4811.
Martha Close, a volunteer in the build of the original playground and chair of the Playland Volunteer Committee, said, “I remember the excitement during the last build. I know that this new playground will be awesome for this generation of our Valley kids. To make this happen, we need everyone’s help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.