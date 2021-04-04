Friendship through photography

South of the Valley proper, the Susquehanna River carves its way through an area teeming with wildlife, including a variety of birds of prey. The majority of these animals go unnoticed by motorists on Route 220 and Sheshequin Road, but others make extraordinary subject matter for local photographers.
Three such photographers are Jim Cole of Milan, Jim Conforti of Towanda and Rich Damian of Athens.
“We’ve all met here, actually, over the years,” said Conforti near a bald eagle nest site. “That’s how we became friends.”
Conforti noted that the nest continues to bring together old and new friends, whether they plan to meet up or they run into each other by chance.
“We come at different times, but sometimes we’re here at the same time and it works out,” he said.
Cole, who photographs wildlife all over Bradford County, figures he’s been visiting these same eagles for five or six years. After identifying leg band information in 2018, Cole was able to find out that the male eagle hatched in 2010 in New York State. He also noted that the female of the pair doesn’t have any leg bands.
Conforti has been visiting the nest site since 2017, but has been “photographing birds and wildlife for enjoyment for 25 plus years.” Although he has taken the hobby more seriously in recent years.
“I definitely have been more passionate about it since moving to Pennsylvania in 2013,” Conforti said.
Damian is a newcomer to the scene, since he only started visiting the nest last year after he heard about it from a friend. He remembers seeing more osprey around the Valley when he was younger, but he thinks he’s noticed an increase in local eagles in recent years.
“There were 12 juvenile eagles along the river (last summer),” said Damian. “Growing up here I never saw an eagle.”
Being hobby photographers, they are self-taught and continue to learn every day.
“I try to pick up other tips from other photographers that are more advanced than I am,” said Conforti. “We all seem to help each other.”
Cole stated that the hobby is often its own reward.
“Some of the things I see out there have given me some good stories. It’s a great experience to be a part of that,” Cole said.
All three photographers strive to follow bald eagle nest etiquette, and practice ethical wildlife photography.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, this means keeping a distance, wearing camouflage, remaining quiet, and paying close attention to the birds to notice if they become agitated. The key, they all agreed, was to always respect the wildlife and consider its well-being above anything else.
Anyone interested in learning more about nest etiquette or how to ethically observe wildlife throughout the Valley can visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website at pgc.pa.gov or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at dec.ny.gov.
