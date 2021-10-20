TOWANDA – A long-time tradition that’s connected Towanda sixth graders with nature will be taking place at a new venue this upcoming spring.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey reported Monday that he recently received correspondence from the Boy Scouts of America that Camp Brule in Forksville might go up for sale in the near future. Because of the uncertainty of whether or not this year’s sixth graders could take their trip there, Peachey said he began looking for other locations – and Camp Lackawanna in Tunkhannock appeared to be an ideal fit.
Drive time to Camp Lackawanna is not much more than it was to Camp Brule
“It’s bittersweet because we have been at Camp Brule since 1968. It would be 54 years, but we lost a year due to COVID. We were the last school standing going to sixth grade camp at Camp Brule,” Peachey said in reference to the other school districts that used to attend.
The sixth grade trip is an overnight trip that includes activities such as fishing, bonfires, skits, crafts, swimming, and canoeing.
“It’s a great way to end the school year,” he said.
Peachey thanked the Boy Scouts of America for their honesty and transparency with the potential sale, especially since it could interrupt this springtime student experience.
“I’d like to publicly thank Camp Brule and the Boy Scouts of America for the partnership we had for many years,” he said.
