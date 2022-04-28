CANTON — After a two year absence due to COVID-19 concerns, the Canton FFA and FFA Alumni were able to bring back the popular From Our Farms To Your Arms event Tuesday.
The From Our Farms To Your Arms or FOFTYA event has been a staple of Canton for years, with vendors from all over the county and neighboring counties congregating at the Canton Elementary School each spring to discuss local agriculture and its impact on the community.
The event was created with the goal of teaching people where their food comes from. Greener Pastures Greenhouse was on hand showing guests pictures of their vegetable growing facility, while Canton dairy farmer Jay Good discussed the ins and outs of running a dairy operation.
With doors opening at 6 p.m., the event saw bustling crowds from the first minute.
“We weren’t able to do this during COVID,” said Canton FFA Advisor Tom Hojnowski. “We can tell people missed it.”
FFA members were on hand to manage a small petting zoo as well, where visiting children could meet and pet horses, goats, a rooster, and a calf.
Guests were also presented with a buffet table full of food prepared by the Canton chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and naturally Bradford County Dairy Princess Charity Wampole was on hand to give out some milk and educate people on the nutritional benefits of dairy.
The school district was also presented with a $750 check from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region to help fund Mobile Ag Lab activities for the elementary and high school students.
Hundreds of visitors attended the free event, with many walking away with gift bags full of goodies, crates of eggs from Chicken Tend’ers chicken farm, and even some started plant seeds from a Penn State Master Gardener.
