From Our Farms to Your Arms to return to Canton

CANTON – Canton FFA and Canton FFA Alumni will host From Our Farms to Your Arms from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Canton Elementary School featuring a variety of agriculture producers, support organizations, and environmental stewards.
The main event will the Pigs and People presentation by Bradford Sullivan County Farm Bureau member Paul Yoachim.
“We are thankful for all of our supporters of the event and the Mobile Ag Lab, which will be present at the school for the week while the elementary classes get to participate in the activities,” said Canton FFA advisor Tom Hojnowski. “Come out and enjoy a time at the event.”
The free event also features kids activities and door prizes.
Anyone with questions can contact Hojnowski at thojnowski@canton.k12.pa.us or (570) 673-4627.
