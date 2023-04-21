A volunteer organization is educating local students on the importance of agriculture with a children’s book on the subject.
The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau placed the Farmtastic Book, “From Seed To Plant” by Gail Gibbons in various locations across Bradford and Sullivan counties. Specifically, volunteers displayed the book in multiple elementary schools and libraries.
Organizers placed the book in school libraries that included the Union Valley Mennonite School, Northeast Bradford Elementary, Mather Memorial Library in Ulster, Towanda Childrens’ Library, J Andrew Morrow Primary School and Towanda Area Elementary School.
“How a seed begins, what pollination is and how flowers, trees, fruits and vegetables get the way they are is explained in the book,” the Bureau stated. “Discovering the mystery of how seeds are formed and grow into plants is revealed for young readers.”
Bureau members Barb Warburton and Kathy Yoachim read the book to second and third grade students of Grace Christian School and St. Agnes School. Books were donated to the schools’ libraries as well.
