From substantial to moderate, Bradford County continues improvement with COVID-19 (free to read)

Monday’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update showed continued improvement in COVID-19 transmission in Bradford County, which resulted in the county being downgraded from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s substantial to moderate category.
Bradford County had 18 fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 when comparing Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 to the previous seven-day period. According to the DOH, Bradford County’s incidence rate also decreased from 112.7 to 82.9 per 100,000 residents, which was the last hurdle the county needed to clear to be downgraded from substantial to moderate.
Counties in the substantial category exhibit an incidence rate equal to or greater than 100 per 100,000 residents or a percent positivity equal to or greater than 10%. Percent positivity for the most recent seven-day period was 5.9%, down from 7.6% the week prior.
Bradford County was one of 13 counties to be downgraded from the substantial category Monday.
Statewide, there were 2,221 fewer new cases between the two seven-day periods, with percent positivity dropping from 6.5% to 6.3%.
Now that vaccines have been administered for a few months, Guthrie Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone said there is proof that they reduce hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
“From a hospital capacity standpoint, that was a critical first step. We really needed to maintain the hospital capacity, and the vaccine is very effective for that,” Scalzone said.
With the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine now approved by the Federal Drug Administration, Scalzone said administration of the vaccine will be a more simple process than the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna options, and it will require less storage space. In addition, it means more vaccines will be available for those looking to become inoculated.
Across the 12 New York and Pennsylvania counties that Guthrie serves, Scalzone said more than 30,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, and around 15% of the population of each county has been immunized, while another 5% to 6% have already been infected.
“We’re getting much closer to having a large portion or a majority of the population be protected,” said Scalzone. “Although it is slow and we’d like it to go quicker, we’re making progress.”
Scalzone also hopes that the more traditional, one shot vaccine will appeal to those who have been initially resistant, but said people should take advantage of whichever vaccines are available.
In the meantime, Scalzone and DOH officials continue to urge people to practice social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
