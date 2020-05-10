From the courthouse steps to Facebook: National Day of Prayer brings hope for Bradford County, beyond

The challenges of COVID-19 were a common theme among the many speakers offering up prayers of comfort, encouragement, and support virtually last week as part of Bradford County’s National Day of Prayer recognition.
“No, we’re not able to gather on the courthouse steps as we have in years past,” event coordinator Nancy Schrader said in light of the Pennsylvania’s social distancing guidelines as she welcomed participants in the first of 12 videos posted Wednesday to the Bradford County National Day of Prayer Facebook page. This year’s theme was “God’s glory across the earth.”
With issues such as terrorism, addiction, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said, “Admittedly, it’s hard to see God sometimes in this, with the suffering that goes on, with how it affects people’s lives.” But then he pointed to three pieces of scripture, including Romans 8:28: “We know that all things work together for good for those who are called according to His purpose.”
“Sometimes that’s hard to accept in troubled times, but it is nonetheless true,” said Miller. “We often don’t know His ultimate purpose for the experiences we face.”
During her prayer for educators forging into new territory and the students they serve, former North Rome Christian School Administrator Lee Ann Carmichael highlighted that this could be a time for families to make memories, to bring the Bible back into the curriculum, and for parents to learn more about the way their children learn.
“This has not been the year they planned on or expected,” she said about the students. “For many of our seniors, they had the anticipation of graduation and proms, and senior activities and trips, and yet what a lesson for them to learn that as we plan things, life doesn’t always go our way, and our faith and our hope comes in trusting you and not in trusting our own man-made plans.”
Other prayers shared through video Wednesday focused on the nation’s military, unborn children, leaders facing difficult decisions, the area’s churches and pastors, and even the health care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tricia Cavanaugh, an intensive care nurse, said, “I pray today that you will be with those who are health care workers, who are first responders, that they would find shelter, that they would rest in your shadow, that they would find the peace that could only come from you. I thank you for the health care workers and first responders and the job that they have been called to do during this time and every time. I pray that you will be with each one of them, that you would strengthen them, that they would turn to you for guidance, turn to you for strength, and also for rest.”
The commissioners offered up a proclamation supporting this year’s virtual event that acknowledged the changes the country has underwent due to the pandemic response and how it has impacted many aspects of life.
“If we ever need to turn to God, it is at this time in our nation’s history,” Commissioner Doug McLinko read. “In times of hardship and tragedy, prayer has provided reassurance, substance, and the affirmation of common purpose.
Whereas The Day of Prayer allows us to affirm our dependence on almighty God as we contemplate the numerous challenges that we as a society and a nation face here at home and throughout the world in dealing with this unseen enemy, the coronavirus.”
Schrader recognized college student Noah Wuethrich of Gillett, who helped set up the digital venue for this year’s event.
The event’s videos, which concluded with a little girl dancing and singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” are available on the Bradford County National Day of Prayer Facebook page.
