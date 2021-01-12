Casey and Toomey accepting applications for U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) are accepting applications from persons interested in being considered for a presidential appointment to the position of U.S. attorney or U.S. marshal in the Eastern, Middle or Western District of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania has a long history of cooperation between its two U.S. senators on filling federal vacancies. Casey and Toomey intend to work with President-elect Biden to continue this tradition. Both senators share the goal of appointing U.S. Attorneys and Marshals who demonstrate intelligence, extensive prior experience and unquestioned honesty and integrity.
“U.S. attorneys are the chief federal law enforcement officers across our nation, and the U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency,” Casey and Toomey said. “Together, they are vital not only for protecting public safety in our local communities, but for enforcing and protecting our federal civil rights. We are pleased to continue our bipartisan work to ensure that the most capable, knowledgeable, and ethical candidates will hold these important positions and uphold the constitutional rights of all Pennsylvanians.”
In order to be considered for U.S. attorney or U.S. marshal in the Eastern, Middle or Western District of Pennsylvania, please visit the following link to fill out and submit an online application: www.casey.senate.gov/usattorney-and-usmarshal
The deadline for submitting a completed application is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
For any questions regarding the application process, please email judiciary@casey.senate.gov.
Pickett to serve again as House Insurance Committee chairwoman
HARRISBURG – State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) announced that she has been reappointed to serve as majority chair of the House Insurance Committee for the 2021-22 Legislative Session. In addition, she was again appointed to the Consumer Affairs and Rules committees. Pickett was sworn into office for another term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Jan. 5.
The chairmanship appointment was announced by Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-100).
The Insurance Committee helps to oversee the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and ensure any legislation pertaining to insurance matters under consideration in the House is studied with extreme care, especially regarding its potential impact on consumers.
“I am grateful to Speaker Cutler for entrusting me once again to lead the Insurance Committee in the new session,” said Pickett. “In a sense, we are legislative ‘watchdogs’ who work on advancing insurance-related policy that treats consumers with fairness and honesty.”
The Consumer Affairs Committee handles legislation involving public utilities, including water, gas, electric, and telecommunications. The committee interacts with the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Public Utility Commission, Office of Consumer Advocate and the Office of Small Business Advocate and addresses legislative remedies to matters involving landlord and tenant rights, unfair trade practices and various consumer complaints and scams.
The Rules Committee is reserved for House leaders and senior members who work together to oversee the legislative process. It is also charged with reviewing legislation that returns to the House after being amended by the Senate.
All bills are assigned to a standing committee to undergo review. Committees may hold hearings on legislation, consider amendments to pending bills and report them to the full House for a vote.
Pickett was also appointed to the Committee on Committees, which helps to organize the committee structure in the House.
Owlett named to Ag, Appropriations, Health, State Government committees
HARRISBURG – State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) has been appointed to the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Health and State Government committees for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
He was previously named to serve on the House Appropriations Committee as well this session.
“These committee assignments reflect my priorities and the priorities of the people of the 68th Legislative District,” Owlett said. “Agriculture is a cornerstone of our local economy and way of life. Ensuring access to affordable, quality health care is increasingly challenging in rural areas like ours. And the House State Government Committee this year will be charged with reviewing and improving our voting laws to restore public faith in our electoral system.
“I am honored to be the voice of my constituents on these and other important issues in the weeks and months ahead,” he added.
Within the legislative process, the committees are where all bills are first reviewed.
During the committee process, amendments can be offered, discussion on the bills takes place and sometimes public or informational hearings are held to gather more information on an issue before deciding whether to advance a bill to the full House.
The House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee deals with an array of legislation directly affecting the state’s farmers and farming operations. It also handles issues impacting the timber industry, horse and harness racing regulations, food safety and restaurant inspections, Dog Law enforcement and kennel licensure, the use of pesticides, and the administration of state-funded programs to promote agriculture in Pennsylvania.
“Having grown up on a dairy farm, I am naturally attuned to the many struggles of today’s farmers, especially our dairy farmers,” Owlett said. “I was proud to author the law creating the state’s Dairy Investment Program last session and am now honored to be on the board of the Center for Dairy Excellence. I look forward to continuing my advocacy for dairy farmers and all who work in our agriculture industry.”
Owlett also continues his service on the House Health Committee this session.
The committee focuses on issues such as abortion, disease management, stem cell research, health savings accounts, hospital-acquired infections, Medical Assistance, patient safety, pharmaceutical issues, telemedicine and much more.
“Serving on the Health Committee has given me the opportunity to be on the ground floor of legislative proposals impacting health care across the Commonwealth, and especially in rural areas like ours,” said Owlett.
As a member of the committee last session, Owlett authored a new law aimed at helping to combat the opioid epidemic. House Bill 616, now Act 117 of 2020, places the drug carfentanil on the list of Schedule II controlled substances. The designation severely restricts availability of the drug and makes it illegal to possess or distribute it without a license or a prescription.
This session will be Owlett’s first on the House State Government Committee. Among many issues that fall under the committee’s jurisdiction is the state’s election laws.
“People’s faith in our electoral system is vital to shoring up the foundation of our republic,” Owlett said. “Reviewing our state’s election laws and making the necessary changes to secure and restore public faith in our elections is a priority as this new session gets underway.”
In addition to these committees, Owlett will continue his service as a member of the House Appropriations Committee.
He will serve as that committee’s subcommittee chairman on Health and Human Services. Appropriations is the committee through which the state budget is developed and all spending bills are reviewed.
