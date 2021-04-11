Spring is in the air in Bradford County and Sayre residents are being encouraged to spruce up their community spirit and hometown pride through polishing up their front porches.
The Sayre Front Porch Project was started by Deb Landy and Rebecca Romig last spring as a way to inspire residents “to venture outside and create a welcoming space on their front porches to enhance their homes and their neighborhoods” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to SFPP committee member Jackie Bowen.
The SFPP is returning for a second year and the project committee is inviting any homeowners in Sayre or South Waverly to “join the movement” by “(creating) a welcoming and useful space” on their front porch between April 22 and June 1 through making changes that do not require a permit, such as cleaning, applying fresh paint, or furnishing them in creative ways.
To participate, homeowners are asked to submit before and after photos to sayrefrontporchproject@gmail.com, along with a short explanation of their project and what they like about it.
“The project benefits not only the homeowner but also the community because when people show that they’re taking pride in the appearance of their home, they’re also adding to the curb appeal of their entire community,” Bowen said.
“Ultimately, we hope that those who participate will continue to keep up their improvements each year going forward. We want to make Sayre a town that exemplifies our pride in ownership of our homes and our sense of community values,” Bowen continued. “We feel that the project will continue to be important to the valley as long as there are homeowners who continue to show their desire to make improvements, however big or small, to enhance their space and add to the curb appeal of their block, neighborhood, and ultimately their town.”
Following the end of the contest on June 1, a panel of judges will choose three winners from Sayre Borough who “have made an impact on the curb appeal of their
home and improved the quality of their life” with extra consideration going to participants who have “made the biggest changes to their spaces, especially in creative ways.”
All three winners will receive a prize basket including gift certificates to local businesses, a professional photo shoot on their new front porch with C Rich Photography, a one year subscription to either This Old House or Veranda magazine and a plaque they can display on their porch.
