TOWANDA BOROUGH – Officials at the Towanda Area School District are frustrated that the district funds local cyber charter schools out from its allotted budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district has a budget of $500,000 for this school year and the cyber charter schools cost about $32,000 per month, according to Superintendent Dennis Peachey.
He related that charter schools generally see the worst academic performance in Pennsylvania and that remote learning plays a factor.
“There’s no truancy laws with virtual learning,” Peachey said during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
He said that so far this school year, 54 Towanda district students have been enrolled in different cyber charter schools.
There are currently 37 of these students in cyber charter schools including 25 from the high school and 12 from elementary.
This trend in lowering numbers is headed in the right direction, according to Peachey.
“We’ve had 17 withdraw and come back, or left the district and went to another district and they can be another cyber charter school kid from a different district,” he said.
Other than the lapse in attendance, another downside to remote learning is that it doesn’t allow teachers to observe students as they learn and determine whether they need special education services, according to Superintendent Secretary Cheryl Vaughn.
Peachey said that districts tend to budget high especially in the area of special education where they don’t know what students may come in and what needs they may have.
The board also expressed concern that the budget includes $12,000 for the regular education kids and $27,000 for the special education students.
“They plug in that budget number and they plug it into a formula and it kind of gives you a cost per student in regular education and a post per student in special education. We don’t feel that’s a good way to come up with the price per student and for different school districts around the state of Pennsylvania,” Peachey said.
Vaughn came up with an expression for the frustrating way the budgeting system works, calling it a double-dip.
“The double-dip is that our budget includes the PSERS – that’s our retirement expenditure which we all know has really increased over the years. Part of that calculator subsidy includes our expenditure but yet a cyber school gets to turn around and submit for their subsidy for their employees. That’s how it’s a double dip; it’s looking at it twice in the whole system early on,” she said.
She said that in recent years, she has worked with past legislative committees trying to create a reform in one way or another and that now it’s at the state level and cyber charter schools are trying to come up with standardized tuitions, and as Peachey referenced, that number will be based on school district budgets.
“To me, this COVID crisis has reaffirmed that the best place for students is in school and in-person. We’ve heard over and over again the push: ‘We’ve got to get our kids back to school, we’ve got to get our kids back to school,’” Peachey said.
He stated that in-person learning benefits students academically, emotionally, physically, and socially, and that the district should remember that once the pandemic has subsided.
