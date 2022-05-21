A full-depth reclamation project will start next week on Route 4016, Austinville Road, in Columbia Township.
On Monday, preparation for the project will begin between the intersection with Route 4037, Old Royd Road, and the Tioga County, Pennsylvania line.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there will be alternating lane closures and flagging along the corridor during daylight hours. Homeowners will be provided access to their homes each day.
“Full depth reclamation is a rehabilitation method that works by uniformly crushing, pulverizing and re-mixing the existing roadway to achieve a uniform and stable base,” PennDOT officials explained. “The process offers a cost-effective method to stabilizing the roadway prior to paving. Additional work on this project includes final paving and placing shoulders along the newly paved roadway.”
Work is expected to be completed by July, weather permitting.
Motorists can check road conditions at www.511PA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.