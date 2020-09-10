Fun and frights

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Pumpkins will roll, kids will get their candy, and Halloween Parade floats will make their way through Towanda Borough once again.
Despite not being able to end the summer with the annual Riverfest, Towanda Borough’s Halloween celebrations are set to proceed as normal for the most part.
According to borough Manager Kyle Lane, the Towanda Fire Department’s Halloween Parade will take place on Merrill Parkway instead of Main Street this year due to Pennsylvania Department of Transporting permitting restrictions due to COVID-19. It kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the theme “A good old fashioned Halloween!”
“They (PennDOT) said we could have it (on Main Street) as long as there is less than 250 people and the parade definitely brings more than 250 people downtown,” Lane explained, “so we said we’d do it on the parkway because it’s a borough-owned street.”
Council members discussed holding trick-or-treat the afternoon leading up to the parade, but instead chose to schedule it from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 so that they could set a rain date of Thursday, Oct. 29 and would not interfere with the Bradford County YMCA’s Trunk or Treat event.
“With COVID-19, if people are uncomfortable with it they don’t have to participate,” said Councilman Rex Klinger.
Before these events, the Towanda Borough Recreation Committee will hold its Second Annual Downhill Pumpkin Rolling Contest on Saturday, Oct. 10 by the Towanda Public Library along Maple Street. Festivities will start at 3 p.m., with the roll itself starting at 6 p.m. from the intersection of Second and Maple streets.
“It was very successful last year,” said Councilwoman Kayla Saxon. “Everybody really liked it.”
“It was awesome,” added Councilman William Kovalcin.
This year’s event will feature two new apple cider presses for cider making, food, fall photos, a scarecrow contest, pumpkin bowling, and vendors. The pumpkin rolling heats will be separated into four age groups: up to 4 years old, 5 to 8 years old, 9 to 12 years old, and 13 years old and older with no age limits. Finalists will each receive a cash prize and compete against each other in the final race. The first pumpkin to make it to the bottom of the hill in tact wins.
Pumpkins will be provided by the Recreation Committee with registration of $5 per person or $10 for two- to four-member families, with an additional $3 per family member.
Committee members encourage those planning to attend to respond to the Facebook event page so they can have a general idea about how many pumpkins to purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.