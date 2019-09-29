WAVERLY — East Waverly Recreation Park was filled with fun and games for all on Saturday during the seventh annual Waverly Fall Fest hosted by the Waverly Business Association.
With horse-drawn wagon rides, inflatables, vendors and a martial arts display from Tioga Tae Kwon Do, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
The event had 12 local sponsors come together around $1,700 to put on the event, according to Waverly Business Association member Eric Knolles. Over 40 vendors were in attendance and live music was performed for all to enjoy. This was the second year the event was hosted at the park, the previous five years had been on Broad Street.
“We felt as a committee that we wanted it to be more of a community — not that it wasn’t community based on Broad Street, but we can stage things in one area,” said Waverly Business Association president Cameron VanNorman. “You can bring different things in, we have a lot of events for the kids. There is all the vendors for the big kids, so everyone gets a chance to see what brings people into the village.”
Community support for the event has grown over the years, according to Knolles and VanNorman.
“I would say this year is up from last year, but last year we were fighting the weather all week up to the event and that kind of limited us,” said VanNorman. “Every year I believe the number of attendance has gone up and the number of vendors has gone up.”
According to Knolles, one of the draws of the event is the involvement from kids into the festival itself.
“We have a lot of events for kids, but you will see a lot of our community kids working events,” he said. “Someday those kids are going to get this community, so it’s getting them invested in their community by actively participating.”
He added, “It’s about kids and community and how they help each other.”
